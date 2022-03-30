Imperial Pacific Casino Denies Paying Turkish Workers Less

By Joyce Hanson (March 30, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A Hong Kong-headquartered company facing an employment discrimination suit has asked a federal judge to toss a lawsuit by Turkish workers accusing it of paying them less than Taiwanese employees, saying the suit doesn't convincingly show they were underpaid based on their national origin. Hong Kong-based Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd. and its subsidiary Imperial Pacific International LLC on Wednesday told U.S. District Judge Ramona V. Manglona in the U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands that the workers' proposed class action is "bereft" of non-conclusory factual allegations to support their claim that they were paid less under a company...

