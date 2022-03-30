Princeton University, Aetna Must Face ERISA Suit

By Bill Wichert (March 30, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday kept alive a proposed class action alleging Princeton University and Aetna unlawfully sought reimbursements from members of a health benefits plan out of their personal injury settlements, saying it was too soon to dismiss certain ERISA claims. U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe partially denied the defendants' motion to dismiss plaintiff Andre Corbitt's complaint over their use of a subrogation provision in the plan sponsored by the Ivy League school and administered by Aetna. The judge concluded that it was premature to dismiss a benefits claim and some breach of fiduciary duty claims under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS