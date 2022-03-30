Balwani 'Angry' At Quality Control Advice, Theranos Jury Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 30, 2022, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A former Theranos lab director testifying in Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's criminal fraud trial Wednesday said the former chief operating officer became "upset, angry" at his suggestion that the startup should stop using its Edison blood testing machines on patients until certain quality control concerns were addressed. Mark Pandori, now director of a state public health laboratory at the University of Nevada's medical school, worked for Theranos from December 2013 to May 2014. He said one of the reasons he left the startup was the resistance he received from Balwani and other higher-ups after he ran proficiency testing on the company's Edison...

