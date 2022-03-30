Jailed China Gov't Worker Asks To Speed Up Sentencing Date

By Pete Brush (March 30, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A Chinese government worker convicted by a Manhattan jury of scheming to defraud a visa program for foreign scholars asked for expedited sentencing Tuesday, a week after he was unexpectedly jailed by U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni after being found guilty. Liu Zhongsan, 59, who is awaiting his scheduled July 11 sentencing from inside Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after his March 22 guilty verdict, docketed a letter asking for that date to be expedited to April 19. "The requested date is four weeks from the conviction ... and, in the event the court grants our motion for reconsideration of the...

