Ex-EBay Execs Lose Fight For Gov't Records In Stalking Case

By Chris Villani (March 30, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A pair of former eBay Inc. security executives can't access government files they said will aid in their defense against claims they took part in a cyberstalking scheme, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris shot down a bid by Jim Baugh, a security contractor prior to his stint at eBay, to get his hands on records relating to his past covert service for the government. The judge also denied defendant David Harville's request to immediately see government interviews with cooperating witnesses identified by prosecutors that he said may contain insight into what the witnesses were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS