AT&T Can't DQ Ex-BigLaw Attys From $450M IP Case

By Adam Lidgett (March 30, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday refused to bar a former Baker Botts LLP lawyer and two former Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP attorneys from working on a $450 million patent case against AT&T. In a sealed opinion, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla shot down AT&T's bid to disqualify three attorneys — Kevin Cadwell, formerly of Baker Botts, and Akin Gump alumni David Clonts and Michael Reeder — from representing Network Apps LLC in the case. The three attorneys left their respective law firms to launch their own boutique firm in Houston now called Cadwell Clonts Reeder &...

