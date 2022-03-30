Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hotel Can't Stop Enforcement Of NYC Severance Law

By Patrick Hoff (March 30, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Roosevelt Hotel can't stop New York City from enforcing a law requiring hotels to pay laid-off workers $500 per week while it sues to revoke the statute, saying the company has not shown its suit is likely to succeed.

U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken denied the motion for a preliminary injunction from RHC Operating LLC, which owns the Roosevelt, saying the city's severance requirement likely is not preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act or the National Labor Relations Act.

"Plaintiff emphasizes that the law introduces a new 'financial burden,'" Judge Oetken...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!