Hotel Can't Stop Enforcement Of NYC Severance Law

By Patrick Hoff (March 30, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Roosevelt Hotel can't stop New York City from enforcing a law requiring hotels to pay laid-off workers $500 per week while it sues to revoke the statute, saying the company has not shown its suit is likely to succeed. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken denied the motion for a preliminary injunction from RHC Operating LLC, which owns the Roosevelt, saying the city's severance requirement likely is not preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act or the National Labor Relations Act. "Plaintiff emphasizes that the law introduces a new 'financial burden,'" Judge Oetken...

