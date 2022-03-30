1MDB Testimony Is All But Over In Ex-Goldman Exec's Trial

By Stewart Bishop (March 30, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Witness testimony in the trial of former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng over alleged Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering violations largely wrapped up on Wednesday, with closing arguments in the landmark case over bribes and kickbacks that plagued $6.5 billion in 1MDB bonds set to begin on Monday. After more than three years since an indictment was unsealed against Ng, former Goldman partner Tim Leissner and the now-fugitive financier Jho Low, a verdict in the long-delayed case could come as soon as next week. Former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng, seen in February, could see a verdict...

