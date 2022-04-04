Calif. Mileage Limits Won't Solve Housing, Climate Problems

By David Smith (April 4, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- It is time to rethink the concept of vehicle miles traveled, or VMT. California officials say that cutting VMT is a critical strategy for reducing the state's carbon emissions. But as they wield this regulatory hammer, the evidence is that VMT is increasing, not decreasing. Meanwhile, California emissions are generally on a downward trajectory, but the reductions are woefully deficient relative to future goals. And VMT restrictions are punishing those least able to bear their substantial burden: lower-class and middle-class workers who must drive to earn their paycheck. S.B. 1410, currently pending in the California Legislature, would limit the application of...

