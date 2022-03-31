Gilstrap Calls For Partial New Trial In Garage Door IP Fight

By Adam Lidgett (March 31, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap has ordered a partial new trial after a jury cleared garage door company Overhead Door Corp. of allegations that it ripped off patents owned by Blackstone's recently purchased Chamberlain Group, also fining Overhead more than $1.1 million. In a Wednesday order, the Texas federal judge said a new trial is warranted for all issues pertaining to one of the three patents-in-suit – U.S. Patent No. 8,587,404 – and on the question of whether a claim in another patent – U.S. Patent No. 8,144,011 – was valid or not, explaining that Overhead Door waited until less than a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS