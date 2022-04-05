Ex-Goldman Exec Lays 1MDB Blame At Ex-Boss' Feet

By Stewart Bishop (April 4, 2022, 10:47 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Roger Ng on Monday made a final pitch to the jury in the trial over bribes and kickbacks that marred $6.5 billion in Malaysian government bond deals, pointing the finger squarely at the former Goldman Sachs managing director's boss, Tim Leissner. After nearly two months of trial, jurors heard the bulk of summations in the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering trial of Ng, also known as Ng Chong Hwa, who, along with Leissner and Malaysian financier Jho Low is accused of scheming to drain billions of dollars for bribes and kickbacks from three bond offerings of...

