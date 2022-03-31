Green Groups Can Keep Fighting Florida Clean Water Program

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 31, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision to authorize Florida's assumption of a key Clean Water Act permitting program is in jeopardy after a federal judge ruled that green groups can pursue their legal challenge to the approval. Florida and the EPA had asked U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss to toss a lawsuit filed by groups including the Center for Biological Diversity and the Sierra Club that claims the state should not have been given the power to run the CWA Section 404 permitting program by the Trump administration in 2020. The groups say the decision is illegal for a number of...

