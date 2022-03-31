Northrop Grumman Avoids Class Action Over Severance

By Patrick Hoff (March 31, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Northrop Grumman on Thursday dodged a class action accusing the company of violating federal benefits law by only telling certain laid-off workers about cash severance benefits when an Illinois federal judge ruled the company only had to notify eligible employees. U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood granted summary judgment to the aerospace and defense company on all three of the ex-workers' claims under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, which was initially certified as a class action in October 2019. The suit accuses Northrop of denying certain former workers access to cash severance benefits by failing to send them a memo...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS