TPS Holders Defend Challenge To Green Card Barrier

By Grace Dixon (April 1, 2022, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Temporary protected status recipients defending their challenge to a Trump-era policy change that will stop them from receiving green cards told a New York federal judge the policy is ripe for review, even as the federal government itself is auditing the policy. Three TPS holders urged the court Wednesday not to dismiss their proposed class action claiming the federal government contravened the Immigration and Nationality Act when it reversed course in August 2020 and determined that migrants who entered the U.S. illegally, left and reentered again after gaining TPS status aren't eligible for green cards. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services alongside...

