Southwest Pilots Union Can Pursue Narrower 737 Max Suit

By Katie Buehler (March 31, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel partially revived the Southwest Airlines Co. pilots union's lawsuit against Boeing over misrepresentations about 737 Max jets, allowing the union to pursue its own claims against the aircraft manufacturer but finding it must file a new suit to pursue claims on behalf of individual pilots. The three-judge panel of the Texas Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas on Wednesday ruled a district court wrongly permanently tossed the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association's lawsuit claiming Boeing Co. cost its pilots roughly $200 million in lost wages when the new jets were grounded globally. The panel revised the lower court's order...

