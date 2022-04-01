Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SPAC Says SEC's Rule Proposal Undercuts Investor Challenge

By Tom Zanki (April 1, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A special-purpose acquisition company is urging a New York federal judge to toss a lawsuit that accuses it of illegally operating like an investment company in disguise, arguing a new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rule proposal bolsters its case.

Go Acquisition Corp. attorneys argued in a letter motion Thursday that the SEC's proposal, which provides a "safe harbor" assuring SPACs they would not qualify as investment companies if certain conditions are met, reveals regulators acknowledge ambiguities on the matter.

Investment companies are placed under the strict standards of the Investment Company Act, which imposes certain regulations regarding compensation and conflicts of interest.

"However, certain things are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!