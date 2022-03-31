Feds Say Illegal Betting Ring Recruited Ex-MLB, NFL Players

By Zachary Zagger (March 31, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles on Thursday unveiled a series of cases outlining a multimillion-dollar illegal sports betting ring that they said used former MLB and NFL players as agents to recruit new bettors and collect losses. Three California men — Wayne Nix, 45, Edon Kagasoff, 44, and Howard Miller, 63 — were hit with charges in federal court related to running the sports betting ring that collected millions in bets, many of which were facilitated by a Costa Rica-based website, prosecutors said. According to court documents unsealed this week, Nix, a former minor league baseball player, began operating his sports...

