Ex-Nikko Execs' Stock Dispute Heads To Trial In New York

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 31, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled that Tokyo-based Nikko Asset Management Co. will have to face claims from 14 former senior executives and employees who allege the company breached the contract terms in their employee stock plans through a scheme to purchase their shares at an artificially deflated price. The case, first brought in 2017, now heads to trial after U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska, in an order on Wednesday, rejected arguments from Nikko that it was outside the jurisdiction of the Southern District of New York. In earlier proceedings, the court had twice held that Nikko was subject to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS