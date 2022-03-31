Facebook's $90M Deal To End Privacy Lawsuit Gets Early OK

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 31, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday preliminarily approved Facebook's $90 million deal to settle a long-running data privacy lawsuit claiming it unlawfully tracked browsing activity for about 124 million users even after they logged off the social media platform, bringing over a decade of litigation near to a close. Before giving the greenlight, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said the case has had a "very important path," noting the long history of the litigation, including a Ninth Circuit decision on economic harm that revived the lawsuit and Facebook's failed bid to have the U.S. Supreme Court weigh in on the matter....

