Arbitration As An Enforcement Solution In Cannabis Contracts

By Brian Koosed, Whitney Smith and Kodey Haddox (March 31, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- New markets continue to beckon for the cannabis industry, with New York, New Jersey and Virginia all set to open business for recreational marijuana sales in the next 18 to 24 months. Other states, such as Maryland and Delaware, may soon follow. Commercially, all of this legislative activity has led to significant levels of activity in mergers and acquisitions within the industry.[1] But this activity overshadows a lingering problem underneath: Many courts still will not enforce a contract between cannabis companies. The Jan. 24 Sensoria LLC v. Kaweske[2] decision from the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado underscores the problem. There,...

