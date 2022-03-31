Fla. Not Proper Forum For Air France Passenger Death Suit

By Linda Chiem (March 31, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A Miami federal judge ruled Wednesday that France, not Florida, is the proper forum for a suit against Air France over the death of a woman with limited mobility who became seriously ill after having to walk a long distance for a connecting flight in Paris. U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams cited the doctrine of forum non conveniens in an order dismissing a suit from Maria Diaz, the daughter of Vita Giambanco, a Port St. Lucie, Florida, resident who died in September 2019, days after traveling from Miami to Barcelona with a layover in Paris. The suit alleged that "the...

