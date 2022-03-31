NYC Sues Landlord Who Racked Up Over 1,900 Violations

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 31, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The City of New York announced Thursday it had slapped a lawsuit against a landlord it claims is failing to maintain his buildings, accumulating over 1,900 violations from numerous city agencies over the years. The lawsuit filed in New York state court aims to force building owner Moshe Piller to repair his properties, or face tens of millions of dollars in civil penalties, the city said. The list of concerns cited by the city include unsafe electrical wiring, lead-based paint hazards, storage of combustible materials and other fire hazards, cellar and laundry rooms illegally converted into single-room occupancy units, mold, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS