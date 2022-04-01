Software Co.'s Deal Immunizes Client WeWork From BIPA Suit

By Lauraann Wood (April 1, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- An Illinois resident is barred from suing co-working space provider WeWork over its use of facial recognition software because a state court settlement against the software vendor already resolved his claim, a federal judge said Thursday. The plaintiff, Elliott Osborne, didn't opt out of a $7 million biometric privacy settlement over Jumio Corp.'s NetVerify facial recognition software, so he's bound by that agreement's "specific and unambiguous" release of class members' biometric claims against Jumio and its subsidiaries' customers including WeWork Cos. Inc., U.S. District Judge Manish Shah said, permanently tossing the suit. Osborne argued that the settlement couldn't apply to his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS