Real Estate Rumors: Truist, Zelig Weiss, Prospect Real Estate

By Andrew McIntyre (April 1, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Truist Bank has loaned $99 million for a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, yacht club project, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The loan to Related Group is for phase two of the so-called New River Yacht Club project, and the phase's plans call for 349 apartment units as well as retail space on the ground floor, according to the report. Investor Zelig Weiss has offered to buy the debt affiliated with a New York Williamsburg hotel for $157.3 million, The Real Deal reported Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Weiss is seeking to buy the debt tied to the...

