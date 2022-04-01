Contractor Says CNN's Afghan Smuggling Report Was A Lie

By Carolina Bolado (April 1, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A defense consultant filed a defamation suit against CNN on Thursday, claiming a report on Afghans trying to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power insinuated that he was exploiting desperate Afghans and has made him a pariah in the national security community. Zachary Young, who previously served in the U.S. Navy and now lives in Vienna, Austria, says the report painted him as an extortionist and scam artist, dried up his previously lucrative consulting business and put his security clearance in jeopardy. The network "recklessly and maliciously destroyed Young's hard-earned reputation and his livelihood by publishing its false and sensationalist 'news'...

