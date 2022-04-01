Exxon's NY Climate Trial Win Can't Doom Texas Securities Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (April 1, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge said Thursday he won't rethink orders denying Exxon Mobil Corp.'s bids to toss a putative securities class action alleging that the oil giant artificially inflated its stock prices, rejecting Exxon's arguments that the investors' case is "irrevocably tied" to a dismissed New York case over climate change. In a four-page order, U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade set a class certification hearing for June 6 and denied Exxon's motion to reconsider his previous rulings, which have kept alive proposed class claims by the Greater Pennsylvania Carpenters Pension Fund. The fund accuses the Irving, Texas-based Exxon and its top executives, who...

