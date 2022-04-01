Conservative Justices' Silence May Hint At Fate Of PAGA Case

By Corinne Spencer and Antwoin Wall (April 1, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- On March 30, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Viking River Cruises Inc. v. Moriana. Viking River is a highly anticipated case, particularly for California employers, related to the scope of the Federal Arbitration Act as it applies to the FAA's ability to preclude California's Private Attorneys General Act actions based on an otherwise enforceable arbitration agreement between the parties. If the court upholds the FAA's reach in this respect, then California employees that agree to the bilateral arbitration of employment disputes will be forced to bring claims on an individual basis only, outside of court proceedings, in private...

