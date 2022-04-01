Turkish Construction Co. Seeks OK Of $22M Libya Award

By Caroline Simson (April 1, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A Turkish construction company has asked a D.C. federal court to enforce a $21.9 million arbitral award against Libya that was issued following a decades-old dispute over unpaid public works contracts. Etrak İnşaat Taahhüt Ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi filed a petition on March 30 urging the court to enforce the award, which was issued by an International Chamber of Commerce tribunal seated in Geneva in July 2019. "To date, Libya has not satisfied the award," the company wrote. "Etrak has been compelled to initiate enforcement proceedings around the world. Etrak now seeks to have the award confirmed and executed in the...

