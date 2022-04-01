Florida Real Estate Roundup: Tishman, Botaniko, Lee Health

By Nathan Hale (April 1, 2022, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A team from Holland & Knight LLP advised Banco Popular de Puerto Rico as it provided a nearly $81.13 million loan toward the recent $120.5 million acquisition of the Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek Hotel near Walt Disney World by an entity related to New York-based Tishman. Partners Vivian de las Cuevas-Diaz and Isabel Diaz and associates Tomás Castellanos and Oliver Silva represented the bank in its role as lender to the purchaser, Bonnet Creek Hotel Owner LLC. The 400-unit resort is at 14651 Chelonia Parkway in Orlando. Tishman's other holdings in the area include an interest in the massive...

