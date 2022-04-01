Texas Judge Says Vine Is Coming Back — In Patent Suit

By Andrew Karpan (April 1, 2022, 8:59 PM EDT) -- More than five years after a Texas federal judge ruled that two patents covering a process of generating video clips were ineligible for patent protection under the Alice standard, he changed his mind Friday and revived a patent company's suit against Twitter over its long-defunct Vine app. The change in fortune was a win for VidStream LLC, a Texas company that bought the patent portfolio of a bankrupt startup called Youtoo Technologies, which had been involved in an infringement lawsuit against Twitter Inc. since early 2016. The company had accused Twitter of infringing three of its patents and, that year, U.S....

