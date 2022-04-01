Exec Jailed For 'Mendacious' Conduct In $100M Fraud Case

By Pete Brush (April 1, 2022, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A wealthy Maryland construction contractor accused of tricking the State Department into awarding him $100 million of undeserved business was denied bail Friday by a Manhattan federal judge for deleting computer files and other questionable moves. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff ordered defendant Sina Moayedi, 66, of Chevy Chase detained pending his scheduled May 1, 2023, trial on charges including conspiracy and fraud after hearing Moayedi deleted web domain names he had created and their associated email accounts. "The domain deletion reeks of an attempt to obstruct justice," Judge Rakoff said, adding that the conduct appeared to be "patently fraudulent"...

