State Farm Wants Out Of Movie Theater Shooting Suit

By Ben Zigterman (April 1, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. asked a Pennsylvania federal court Friday to declare that it doesn't owe coverage to a man accused of negligently shooting a minor in the leg in a movie theater, arguing that its policies with the man don't cover intentional acts. State Farm said it has defended Chris A. Williams while reserving its right to deny coverage, and it is now seeking a ruling that it doesn't owe a defense to Williams against a suit from the person he allegedly shot in March 2019. The incident occurred after Williams allegedly called the minor a racial slur....

