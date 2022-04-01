Jury Convicts Ex-GE Engineer Of Economic Espionage Plot

By Stewart Bishop (April 1, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A New York federal jury has convicted a former General Electric Co. engineer over an alleged plot to steal GE's steam turbine trade secrets for the benefit of himself and the Chinese government. Following a four-week trial, jurors on Thursday handed down a mixed verdict for Xiaoqing Zheng, 59, of Niskayuna, New York, convicting him of one count of conspiracy to commit economic espionage, acquitting on substantive economic espionage and trade secret theft charges and deadlocking on seven other charges. Michael Barnett, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, told Law360 that prosecutors have...

