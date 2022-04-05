Southwest Beats Military Pilot's COVID-19 Leave Suit, For Now

By Gina Kim (April 4, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Friday tossed a Southwest pilot's proposed class action claiming the airline illegally denied employees on military leave the same access to a pandemic-related extended time-off program as other workers, finding that he didn't show the airline treated military leave less favorably than nonmilitary leave. Barry Weaver, a lieutenant colonel in the D.C. Air National Guard who has been working as a Southwest pilot since August 2018, claimed the airline violated two provisions of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination against service members and protects workers' civilian jobs and benefits when they take...

