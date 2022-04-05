Gov't Liable In Suit Over Accident Involving USPS Driver

By Mike Curley (April 4, 2022, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court has found that the U.S. government is liable in a suit by a woman who alleges she was injured when a U.S. Postal Service vehicle rear-ended her at an intersection, saying there's nothing in the record supporting a non-negligent explanation for the accident. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert sided with Dorothy Turansky-Frances in her motion for summary judgment, while largely denying the government's cross-motion for judgment on the issues of damages and causation, saying a jury will have to decide whose experts are more credible on those questions. The suit stems...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS