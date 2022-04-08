Ripple Case Shows Need For FTCA Reform

By Frank Francone (April 8, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Forbes has fairly dubbed SEC v. Ripple Labs Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York as the cryptocurrency case of the century. Starting in 2013, Ripple Labs distributed the cryptocurrency XRP through programmed sales. For seven years, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission did nothing while secondary market trading built XRP into the third-largest cryptocurrency[1] in the world. In 2020, the SEC brought a sweeping and, frankly, punitive case against Ripple and its two top executives, contending that XRP is a security and that Ripple and its officers were selling unregistered securities all along. Though the SEC...

