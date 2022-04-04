Real Estate Rumors: Waterfall, Durst, Matt Development

By Andrew McIntyre (April 4, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- New York investment firm Waterfall Asset Management and Florida-based MH Commercial Real Estate Fund II have purchased a West Palm Beach office building for $32.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The deal is for 1641 Worthington Road, a 100,525-square-foot building that has a LEED Gold certification, and the seller is Florida-based EcoPlex Partners, according to the report. Tech services provider Global Relay USA has inked a deal to lease 77,000 square feet in Manhattan, the New York Post reported Sunday. The firm is taking space at 1155 Sixth Ave., which is owned by Durst Organization, and the firm...

