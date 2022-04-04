W.Va. AG Blames 3 Opioid Makers As Trial Opens

By Cara Salvatore (April 4, 2022, 11:11 PM EDT) -- West Virginia's attorney general launched his state's opioid crisis trial against three drugmakers Monday with a vow to prove they were the "cornerstone" of an addiction epidemic that has torn apart families, left newborns in withdrawal and caused more than 10,000 deaths from 1999 to 2019. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey delivered the first set of opening remarks for the state in a trial against Teva, Allergan Finance and Janssen over their alleged roles in the opioid crisis in the notoriously hard-hit state. West Virginia blames its opioid crisis on three drugmakers, telling a judge Monday that the trio is the "cornerstone"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS