Centerra Gold Reaches Deal To Hand Mine To Kyrgyz Gov't

By Rick Archer (April 4, 2022, 2:21 PM EDT) -- Centerra Gold Co. and the government of Kyrgyzstan announced Monday they have reached a deal to end their dispute over the Kumtor gold mine, with Centerra saying it will hand the mine and $86 million in payments to a government-controlled company. The deal would see Centerra buy back the $778.5 million of the Kyrgyz government's shares in the company and formally hand over the gold mine nearly 10 months after the government took control of operations over alleged safety and environmental concerns and claims of $3.3 billion in unpaid taxes and fines. Centerra's announcement urged the shareholders of the Canadian-based company...

