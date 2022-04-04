2 Texas Patent Cos. Get A No From The Supreme Court

By Andrew Karpan (April 4, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it would not hear a challenge to one of the Federal Circuit's reversals of Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright's controversial venue rulings and, separately, turned down a different Texas patent-holding company's bid to latch its own lawsuit against different tech giants onto the American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. case. The denials came in the high court's order list, which spelled the end of the line for appeals from two patent businesses, both registered in Texas and both engaged in litigation campaigns against some of the biggest names in the tech world. Ikorongo...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS