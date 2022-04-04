Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2 Texas Patent Cos. Get A No From The Supreme Court

By Andrew Karpan (April 4, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it would not hear a challenge to one of the Federal Circuit's reversals of Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright's controversial venue rulings and, separately, turned down a different Texas patent-holding company's bid to latch its own lawsuit against different tech giants onto the American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. case.

The denials came in the high court's order list, which spelled the end of the line for appeals from two patent businesses, both registered in Texas and both engaged in litigation campaigns against some of the biggest names in the tech world. Ikorongo...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!