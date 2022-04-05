Essar Says $1.4B Fraud Suit Has No Place In NY

By Caroline Simson (April 5, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Indian conglomerate Essar Group is urging a court in New York to toss litigation filed by ArcelorMittal over an alleged fraudulent transfer of a billion-dollar-plus asset that it claims has stymied its efforts to enforce a $1.4 billion arbitral award, saying the steel manufacturing giant is forum-shopping. Essar Global Fund Ltd., the principal holding company of the Essar Group, argued in a brief filed Friday that courts in England and Mauritius are already addressing the issues raised in the New York litigation, which focuses on an alleged fraudulent conveyance of Essar Group subsidiary Essar Steel's most significant asset: a $1.48 billion...

