Zantac MDL Plaintiffs Try To Revive Claims Against Drug Cos.

By Carolina Bolado (April 5, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Three plaintiffs in the sprawling multidistrict litigation over the carcinogens found in the popular heartburn medication Zantac asked the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday to revive their state law claims against generic and brand-name drugmakers but may face procedural roadblocks in their appeals. Over the course of three oral arguments before an appellate panel in Miami, the main theme was whether the three plaintiffs — Illinois resident Arthur Cartee, Alabama resident Marilyn Williams and Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 630 — were properly before the Eleventh Circuit in the first place. Ashley Keller of Keller Lenkner LLC, who argued for the plaintiffs...

