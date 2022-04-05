Chuck Yeager's Estate Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Airbus TM Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (April 4, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- An attorney for the estate of test pilot Chuck Yeager urged the Ninth Circuit Monday to revive his trademark infringement and publicity suit against Airbus, arguing that the aerospace giant used his image in promotional materials without permission and that the trial court erred in finding his claims were not tied to California. During a hearing before a three-judge panel, the estate's counsel, Jon R. Williams of Williams Iagmin LLP, argued that a trial judge erred in tossing his client's lawsuit for lack of jurisdiction. Williams said Airbus CEO Thomas Enders orally agreed that any dispute arising out of endorsement negotiations...

