Opioid MDL Judge Cites Miss Piggy To Explain Time Limits

By Dorothy Atkins (April 4, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge overseeing an upcoming bellwether bench trial in multidistrict opioid litigation explained the strict time limits he put on the trial's testimony Monday, declaring that like Miss Piggy, "Opioid trial, c'est moi." During a pretrial hearing in San Francisco, U.S. District Court Judge Charles R. Breyer told dozens of attorneys representing various parties, including the state of California, Walgreens and several drug companies, that he will impose trial time limits — with each side allotted only 45 hours to argue their case instead of the up to 150 hours some parties requested — in part because the parties...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS