Morris Manning Adds Construction Co's Ex-Top Atty In Atlanta

By Morgan Conley (April 4, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A real estate attorney with decades of experience advising on commercial transactions and financing has joined Morris Manning & Martin LLP after spending nearly three years as Ram Tool Construction Supply Co.'s chief legal officer, his new firm announced Monday. Jeffery DeArman joined Morris Manning in its Atlanta headquarters as a partner in the firm's commercial real estate group. He told Law360 in an interview Monday that the decision to return to private practice was motivated by the acquisition of Ram Tool Construction Supply Co. LLC by White Cap Supply Holdings LLC late last year. Since the acquiring company had its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS