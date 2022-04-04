Apple, Google Can't Force Arb. In Search Suit, Court Told

By Caleb Symons (April 4, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A California crane-operator licensing firm wants to keep its putative class action against Google and Apple out of arbitration, claiming the suit must stay in federal court because it aims to stop the Silicon Valley giants from conspiring to monopolize the search-engine industry. In a brief filed Friday in Oakland federal court, California Crane School Inc. cited a recent Ninth Circuit ruling that allows certain claims for public injunctive relief — which it included in its antitrust complaint — to be kept out of arbitral proceedings. California Crane School said it "clearly seeks" that relief, having asked the court to bar...

