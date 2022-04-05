Lyft Driver Sues Over App's Safety Rules Following Shooting

By Jonathan Capriel (April 4, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A former collegiate athlete who was paralyzed while driving for Lyft Inc. in the Chicago area after a passenger shot him has filed suit against the ride-sharing giant, claiming it created an unsafe environment for its workers by not requiring users to register their identities and keeping drop-off locations secret. Pape Cheikh Thiam, who played as a forward for the Chicago State University men's soccer team, claims his career was cut short because of San Francisco-based Lyft's gross negligence and defectively designed app, according to the lawsuit filed on Friday in Cook County Circuit Court. "To date, Lyft has done nothing...

