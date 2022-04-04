YouTuber Pulls Videos About Cardi B After $3.8M Libel Verdict

By Rosie Manins (April 4, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A YouTuber made to pay Cardi B $3.8 million agreed Monday to permanently remove from her channel several videos deemed by a jury to defame the rapper, in an about-face after stating throughout a January trial that she'd only unpublish the content if ordered to by a court. Latasha Kebe, known on YouTube as Tasha K, and her company Kebe Studios LLC agreed to a permanent injunction over statements about the rapper that a jury found to be false and defamatory. The statements, first published by the defendants in September 2018, falsely alleged that Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis...

