Apple, Chicago Settle Challenge To City's Streaming Tax

By Paul Williams (July 20, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Apple settled its challenge to the city of Chicago's amusement tax on Wednesday, closing the book on a nearly four-year-long case that never reached the merits of the company's claims that the tax illegally applied to its streaming services. Attorneys for Apple and the city announced the parties had resolved the case during a status hearing held online, after which Circuit Judge Daniel P. Duffy of the Circuit Court of Cook County entered an order dismissing the lawsuit with prejudice. Judge Duffy previously tossed Apple's challenge in March, saying the company failed to provide the specificity required in its amended complaint...

