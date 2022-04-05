FCC Chairwoman Hires Meta Atty As Her Chief Legal Adviser

By Sue Reisinger (April 5, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The office of Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel hired two key lawyers on Monday, including the public policy manager of Meta as her chief legal adviser. The hires were Priscilla Delgado Argeris, who managed Meta Platforms Inc.'s global policy advocacy on spectrum issues, particularly in Latin America and the U.S.; and attorney Narda Jones, who will be Rosenworcel's chief of staff. Argeris started her new job Monday, while Jones will start in mid-April. Both lawyers had worked at the FCC previously, and neither was immediately available for comment Tuesday. With federal agencies focused on reining in Big Tech, Argeris could...

